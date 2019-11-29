Sorry dude: Ananya Panday left Kartik Aaryan stunned after calling him 'bro'

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday have been promoting their upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh in full swing! With less than a week left for the movie’s release, the star cast is super excited to show the film to their fans and audiences.
The trio has been acing the fashion game and we can’t help but be in awe of their off-screen chemistry, which is only increasing our anticipation for their film.
In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio was quizzed to check if they were aware of the prices of some daily household items. While the trio got extremely competitive, this is hands down one of the funniest quiz we have come across.
During the interview, while Kartik was trying to clear out his confusion, Ananya Panday accidentally addressed him as ‘bro’! Everyone around them just went silent for a couple of seconds and she immediately corrected herself and addressed him as ‘Friend’. Could this possibly be a sign that the Pati and Woh have something cooking off-screen too?
Watch the hilarious quiz right here.
Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6 with Mudassar Aziz as the director and Bhushan Kumar as the producer.
