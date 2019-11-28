Kartik Aaryan reveals that makers have removed the entire scene on marital rape in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Kartik Aaryan is playing role of a husband in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The actor reveals that the objectionable dialogue referring to marital rape from the trailer which created a controversy has been removed from the film.

Kartik says," We never intended to hurt anyone. So when people raised their objection to this dialogue ,the team decided to chop it off. It is not part of the film . In fact we have removed the entire scene and it has not affected the film."

Kartik believed that there films should have some spice but he always makes sure that he doesn't cross a line. He says," When you do comedies ,it shouldn't be plain vanilla ,there should be some flavour to it. As far this film is concerned we have changed the story to make it suitable for today's time. So the language which we have used is how we talk to each other in real life now. But we have not cross the line and made sure that we do not offend anyone."

Asked him if there should be some precautions taken while portraying such characters or dialogues like some other filmmakers put out warnings in the scenes ,he says," As an actor we do our job and play different roles which are created by the filmmakers . Some filmmaker think that if we put disclaimers in smoking or other scenes like violence ,it distracts audience . It is their point of view and they are the makers of their stories so they should take a call whether they should include such warnings for certain scenes or dialogues or not. "