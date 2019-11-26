Kartik Aaryan turns photographer for his 'Woh' Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday share quite the bond both on and off-screen. The duo is all set to be seen together in a love triangle in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi Pednekar is the third angle and this movie’s trailer left the audience in splits with its comic timing.

With the promotions going on in full swing as the release date comes closer, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have been thoroughly enjoying themselves during the promotions! So much so, that Kartik Aaryan turned photographer for his co-star as she poses just before they head out for the promotions.

