Back in black: Sexy Ananya Panday is raising the heat during 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' promotions

Ananya Panday always creates her own statement. The actress, who is busy promoting her latest movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, stepped out for the event last evening in a head-turning all-black ensemble.

Although it is not arduous for Ananya to swaddle herself in the trendiest of outfits and showcase her sense of style every time she steps out, she does it with so much ease and the outcome is impeccable- looking like a vision always.

Dressed in a co-ord black dress that highlighted her frame and high heels, Ananya was at her sartorial best. Keeping the accessories to a bare minimum, she allowed her outfit to take the center stage.

Ananya paired her look with brown smokey eyes, nude lips and sculpted cheeks. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her ravishing photos and captioned it, “It was the bumblebee and butterfly that survived, not the dinosaur ???? ” “be as picky with people as u are with ur pictures.”