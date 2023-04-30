Sooraj Pancholi REVEALS Jiah Khan attempted suicide in 2012 too but her mother was least bothered

Sooraj Pancholi, who was recently acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, has now revealed more details about his relationship with the late actress. In an interview with the Bombay Times,

Sooraj stated that he was in a relationship with Jiah for only five months and that she needed love, not just from him but from her family too.

Sooraj's shocking revelation

According to Sooraj, Jiah had a lot of pressure to support her family since she was the only earning member.

He also claimed that he had informed Jiah’s mother about her depression, but there wasn’t much awareness about mental health back then.

Sooraj also made some startling allegations and claimed that when he had initially met Jiah and they weren’t in a relationship, she had tried to slit her hand wanting to end her life in 2012.

He had called Jiah’s mother in London, but she didn’t show up for months, which Sooraj found unusual.

Jiah Khan died in 2013 leaving 6-page letter

Earlier this week, Sooraj was acquitted by a special CBI court in the Jiah Khan death case due to a lack of evidence against him.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother in June 2013, and she had allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of mistreating Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide and was arrested, but he was later released on bail.

Sooraj’s statements have shed some light on the relationship between him and Jiah Khan, and the lack of awareness about mental health at that time. The revelations made by Sooraj are likely to generate a lot of interest among the public, and it remains to be seen how Jiah’s family will react to them.