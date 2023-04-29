 Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after his acquittal from Jiah Khan suicide case (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after his acquittal from Jiah Khan suicide case (WATCH VIDEO)

Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after his acquittal from Jiah Khan suicide case (WATCH VIDEO)

The actor had expressed relief after the verdict, stating that it had taken 10 painful years and sleepless nights.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was recently acquitted from the charges of abetting the suicide of his dead girlfriend, Jiah Khan, has visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The visit came just a day after a special CBI court acquitted the actor, citing a lack of evidence.

Read Also
Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Aditya Pancholi REACTS to son Sooraj Pancholi's acquittal, says 'We all had...
article-image

Sooraj Pancholi at Siddhivinayak, Mumbai

A video of Sooraj seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple is attached below, where the actor is seen standing before the Ganesha idol with folded hands as the priest drapes him with a blanket.

He then bows his head in respect and devotion before receiving a teeka on his forehead from the priest.

Sooraj, who arrived at the temple amid heavy police security, also interacted with some people at the premises and posed for the camera before leaving. He carried some temple souvenirs in his hands.

The actor had expressed relief after the verdict, stating that it had taken 10 painful years and sleepless nights. He added that he hoped no one else would have to go through a similar experience and questioned who would give him back the 10 years of his life.

Read Also
Sooraj Pancholi visits Siddhivinayak Temple after being acquitted in Jian Khan case: See Pics
article-image

Jiah Khan Suicide case
In June 2013, Jiah Khan was discovered dead at her Juhu huse, and a 6-page suicide note purportedly written by her was found by police officials. The note accused Sooraj of physical and mental abuse, leading to her decision to end her life.

Sooraj was arrested but later released on bail. Jiah's mother then sought a transfer of the investigation to the CBI, and the agency filed a charge-sheet against Sooraj for abetment of suicide in December 2015.

After being cleared of the charges, Sooraj has expressed his relief and stated that he has won his dignity and confidence back. He hopes that no one else has to go through what he has gone through at such a young age and believes that there is nothing bigger than peace in this world.

Read Also
Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan ‘destroyed’ case against Sooraj Pancholi, says special CBI court...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after his acquittal from Jiah Khan...

Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after his acquittal from Jiah Khan...

Sooraj Pancholi visits Siddhivinayak Temple after being acquitted in Jian Khan case: See Pics

Sooraj Pancholi visits Siddhivinayak Temple after being acquitted in Jian Khan case: See Pics

Kiara Advani wraps up Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘Made new friends on this...

Kiara Advani wraps up Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘Made new friends on this...

BTS’ J-Hope holds gun in photo from military training, ARMY shocked

BTS’ J-Hope holds gun in photo from military training, ARMY shocked

MET Gala: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Zayn Malik, 8 most bizarre looks of all time

MET Gala: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Zayn Malik, 8 most bizarre looks of all time