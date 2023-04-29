Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after his acquittal from Jiah Khan suicide case (WATCH VIDEO)

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was recently acquitted from the charges of abetting the suicide of his dead girlfriend, Jiah Khan, has visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The visit came just a day after a special CBI court acquitted the actor, citing a lack of evidence.

Sooraj Pancholi at Siddhivinayak, Mumbai

A video of Sooraj seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple is attached below, where the actor is seen standing before the Ganesha idol with folded hands as the priest drapes him with a blanket.

He then bows his head in respect and devotion before receiving a teeka on his forehead from the priest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sooraj, who arrived at the temple amid heavy police security, also interacted with some people at the premises and posed for the camera before leaving. He carried some temple souvenirs in his hands.

The actor had expressed relief after the verdict, stating that it had taken 10 painful years and sleepless nights. He added that he hoped no one else would have to go through a similar experience and questioned who would give him back the 10 years of his life.

Read Also Sooraj Pancholi visits Siddhivinayak Temple after being acquitted in Jian Khan case: See Pics

Jiah Khan Suicide case

In June 2013, Jiah Khan was discovered dead at her Juhu huse, and a 6-page suicide note purportedly written by her was found by police officials. The note accused Sooraj of physical and mental abuse, leading to her decision to end her life.

Sooraj was arrested but later released on bail. Jiah's mother then sought a transfer of the investigation to the CBI, and the agency filed a charge-sheet against Sooraj for abetment of suicide in December 2015.

After being cleared of the charges, Sooraj has expressed his relief and stated that he has won his dignity and confidence back. He hopes that no one else has to go through what he has gone through at such a young age and believes that there is nothing bigger than peace in this world.