Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Aditya Pancholi REACTS to son Sooraj Pancholi's acquittal, says 'We all had faith in God'

Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, has been acquitted of all charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Actress Jiah Khan was found dead in her residence in Juhu back in 2013.

Sooraj was charged with abatement to suicide, and it was after a decade that the final verdict was delivered. Sooraj's father, actor Aditya Pancholi, spoke to IndiaToday, expressing his relief at the news.

Aditya Pancholi expressed gratitude towards god and judicial system

Aditya Pancholi thanked the judiciary, the law of the country and God for the verdict in Sooraj's favour. He also expressed his gratitude to those who had supported his family throughout the case. The actor stated, "We are very grateful to Indian Judiciary, the law of our country. We all had our faith in god and judiciary."

When asked about the allegations of murder levelled against his son, Aditya chose not to comment, focusing instead on the relief his family felt at the verdict.

Sooraj Pancholi had denied the allegations against him

Sooraj had claimed that the investigation and chargesheet against him were false and that prosecution witnesses testified against him at the behest of complainant Rabiya Khan, police and CBI.

Special CBI court judge AS Sayyad reserved his judgment in the case after hearing the final arguments of both sides in April 2023. Today, he acquitted Sooraj of abetment charges due to paucity of evidence.

The Jiah Khan suicide case has been closely followed by the public and the film industry for years, and today's verdict marks a significant milestone in the case. Sooraj Pancholi's acquittal will undoubtedly bring relief to his family and supporters