Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023

The final verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case will be announced by a CBI court in Mumbai on Friday

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was dating Jiah until the time of her death, is the prime accused in the case

Sooraj reached the court with his mother, actress Zarina Wahab for the verdict

The mother-son duo were mobbed as they arrived at the court

Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013

She had also left behind a suicide note blaming Sooraj for her death

Sooraj was then arrested and later released on bail, and the verdict will finally be pronounced on Friday after nearly a decade

