Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
The final verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case will be announced by a CBI court in Mumbai on Friday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was dating Jiah until the time of her death, is the prime accused in the case
Sooraj reached the court with his mother, actress Zarina Wahab for the verdict
The mother-son duo were mobbed as they arrived at the court
Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013
She had also left behind a suicide note blaming Sooraj for her death
Sooraj was then arrested and later released on bail, and the verdict will finally be pronounced on Friday after nearly a decade
