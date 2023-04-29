 Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan ‘destroyed’ case against Sooraj Pancholi, says special CBI court
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

The special CBI court in Mumbai has acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was accused of driving his girlfriend, Jiah Khan, to suicide.

In its judgment, the court pointed out that Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan, had 'destroyed the case of the prosecution' by giving contradictory statements and withholding facts.

article-image

Rabia Khan raised doubts on everyone

The court observed that Rabia Khan openly showed distrust in the prosecution and blamed both the investigating agencies for not carrying out an appropriate investigation.

It also noted that despite the case being one of suicide, Rabia Khan stated it was a murder case. However, the case doesn't have any murder charges according to the court.

The CBI court further noted that Jiah Khan's mother raised doubts on everyone except herself.

When expert witnesses gave their opinion on the cause of death, which was suicidal, Rabia Khan took a contradictory view and even raised doubts on the doctor who conducted the postmortem examination.

The court found the evidence given by Rabia Khan to be full of improvements and contradictions.

article-image

Court's doubt on Jiah Khan's letter

The court also questioned the alleged letter written by Jiah Khan about her worsening relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.The letter was found by Rabia Khan, four days after Jiah Khan's death, in her own notebook.

The judge observed that the circumstances created serious suspicion regarding the actual author of the said letter.

The judge further questioned the delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR) in the case. Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by the special CBI court in Mumbai, which Rabia Khan plans to appeal.

In response to the verdict, Rabia Khan reiterated her belief that her daughter was murdered and not a victim of suicide. She plans to approach the high court, saying that the verdict strengthens her case.

article-image

