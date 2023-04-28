Rabia Khan reacts: The real cause of Jiah Khan's death needs to be established: EXCLUSIVE

Following a decade long court battle between the families of late actress Jiah Khan and Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi. the special CBI court in Mumbai found that Pancholi is not guilty and he was acquitted of the abetment charges against him, citing 'paucity of evidence'. The 'Ghajini' and 'Housefull' actress died by suicide at her Juhu apartment on June 3rd, 2013.

Following the verdict, Team FPJ got in touch exclusively with Jiah's mother Rabia Khan, who spoke at length about the inconsistencies of the case and why she will continue to stick to her version, maintaining that her daughter was murdered.

Have you been able to process the court's verdict today?

Khan: Yes. It was actually quite anticipated. It didn't come like a shock to me, because I knew from the day one that this is not a case of abetment to suicide. In 10 years, CBI did not collect one single evidence and bring in front of the court regarding suicide or abetment to suicide. So, this had to happen. I had been saying from day one that my daughter has been killed. If they did not find any abetment evidence, then they should have changed the charges. And then today, after changing the charges, if he gets acquital on murder case or he gets punished, then I could have reacted. But over here, what reaction do I have? So, at least one thing is out of the way now. Now, the real cause of Jiah's death needs to be established.

What are your next steps? Are you going to the higher courts?

Khan: Well, the good part is that over the period of 10 years, I have submitted all the evidence and documents to the court, which has been documented.So, when I present all those evidence, then the court and the authorities will look at those points and not look at it as suicide, because that has been overruled now. So one cannot say, Jiah Khan suicide case. How did Jiah Khan die is a very big question mark now. What was the cause of her death? Because, Juhu police said it that Sooraj Pancholi has abeted Jia, so she committed suicide. Now that is out of the way.

It's just been a long, overdrawn battle and it speaks highly about the incapabilities of our law and order agencies.

Khan: I won't say so much about the court or anything but agencies, yes. They did not work. They sat hand in hand and did nothing. You put a charge only when you have some evidence. Am I right? What evidence did CBI have, against Sooraj Pancholi for abetting Jiah Khan's suicide? I'm very, very angry that they have wasted everybody's time. And as I heard, Sooraj Pancholi's statement that he was in great agony, pain. He was gallivanting everywhere, traveling. And then he's saying that he was in pain.If he was in pain, it was not caused by me, it was CBI or the agency. I am saying my child has been murdered.

Are you suspecting that there is a certain amount of influence or there has been power play involved in the way the authorities have acted?

Khan: No finger moves without the influence of money and power. So, definitely there must be and it happens everywhere in every field. So this is not something that they will spare. Where there is attractive money, definitely they will bend towards that. I am going through agony. Has he ever spoken about Jiah or sent some condolences? That I'm very sorry. I was dragged by the agencies for 10 years, and has there been any word of affection towards Jiah? No. So that speaks in volume about the person that my daughter was involved with. My battle has started. I am going to fight and now I will fight harder.