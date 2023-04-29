Sooraj Pancholi visits Siddhivinayak Temple after being acquitted in Jian Khan case: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 29, 2023

Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple today

The actor arrived to take blessings at the venue after being freed from the charges in Jiah Khan's suicide case

He donned a casual look with white shirt, black tee and jeans

While his fans stopped the actor for a selfie, police officials were also seen accompanying him at the venue

Court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi from the charges of abetment to suicide after years of legal battle

Judge AS Sayyed acquitted the actor from the charges yesterday due to the lack of sufficient evidence against him

After the verdict arrived in his favour, the Hero actor shared gratitude towards his supporters and said, 'Truth always wins'

