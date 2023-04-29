BTS’ J-Hope holds gun in photo from military training, ARMY shocked

BTS' J-Hope | Social Media

BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has caused quite a stir online after photos of him holding a rifle while undergoing mandatory military training surfaced on the internet.

The usually cheerful and upbeat musician looked serious and focused as he posed with his weapon, leaving ARMY both surprised and proud of him for taking on this new challenge.

J-Hope, who recently enlisted for mandatory military service on April 18, was seen in an earlier set of photos posing in his army uniform and eating at the army mess with his batchmates.

Photo from Twitter

His group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were also present at his entrance ceremony, which they shared on their Instagram stories.

According to reports, J-Hope is part of the Baekho New Corps in the 36th Infantry Division boot camp and will undergo five weeks of basic military training before being deployed as an active soldier on duty in May.

ARMY rooting for their Hobi

Fans have been showing their support for him on social media, praising him for his dedication and commitment to serving his country.

About BTS' J-Hope's military enlistment

Hobi joined South Korean military service last month on April 18. Prior to his joining, music agency BIG HIT, officially announced the news and urged ARMY to not gather at the venue to avoid accident. They also thanked for extending their support and warm wishes for J-hope, asking fans to bid a farewell to J-Hope.

While fans were initially surprised to see the usually cheerful J-Hope holding a gun and wearing a helmet, it is evident that he is taking his military training seriously and is focused on his duties as a soldier.

With his new challenge, J-Hope is setting an example for his fans and fellow soldiers alike, proving that he is more than just a talented musician - he is a dedicated and disciplined individual ready to serve his country.

