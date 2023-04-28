BTS' Jungkook has got best parents in the world - Here's the proof

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
BTS Jungkook has got great parents who always supported him in every step of his life. Let's know about it in detail
Jungkook once revealed that his parents were never strict with him. They gave him freedom to pursue his passion and corrected him whenever necessary
His dad is one year younger than his mother, but the bond of their love was always stronger despite marrying at a very young age
The BTS star once told that his father decided to quit smoking for him and he really did it!
We all know BTS's parents barely appear on cameras, but Jungkook's dad went to his hisgh school in 2014 with BTS. He attended dinner with them and appeared on BangtanTV
His mom always taught him honesty. Jungkook revealed once he cheated a spelling during his test due to which he was scolded by his mom. She said, "it doesn't matter if you scores 100 or 0, you shouldn't cheat and remain honest."
ARMY is well aware of Jungkook's playful personality. He has got it from his dad! The BTS star confirmed it when Suga asked him in one of their discussion
Jungkook's dad use to become SANTA during Christmas to convince him that Santaclaus exists....cute right?
His parents know his music and when his mother was asked to guess one of his song, she guessed it right after listening twice. His dad also helped her
ARMY, we hope you are now convinced!
Thanks For Reading!