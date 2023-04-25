BTS: 10 reasons why ARMY is so in love with the Korean boyband

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023
BTS Boys V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-hope, Jungkook, RM, all have already disbanded for a while to pursue their military duties. However, ARMY can't stop loving them more and more each day.
Here are my 10 reasons why they are highly adored by the fans worldwide:
BTS is not just a K-pop group, they are a family that spreads love and positivity. Their music is a healing potion for ARMY's souls
BTS gives them wings to fly higher and dream bigger
Their bond with their fans is unbreakable as they always make ARMY feel seen and appreciated. Their humble, down-to-earth nature has won millions of hearts
Their music speaks on a deeper level, gives ARMY strength in difficult times and be a better version of themselves everyday
BTS is more than just their music, they use their platform to promote important social issues
BTS's performances are a visual and auditory feast that leaves the audience breathless every time
They never stop growing and inspiring us to do the same
They're not afraid to speak up for what's right and make a difference in the world
They have taught ARMY it's okay to be ourselves and love ourselves just the way we are
Last but not least, BTS is not just a band, they're a family we all feel a part of
