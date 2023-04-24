BTS: Saddest things said by V, Jimin, Jungkook and other band members

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 24, 2023
BTS members are very private about their personal life. However, here are some quotes where they have opened up about their struggles, challenges and difficulties
"I'm not perfect. I have flaws, and I make mistakes. But I want to use my music to show that it's okay to be imperfect." - V (Kim Taehyung)
"I do not like to bring up this topic, but it was terrible to see other members suffering from mental struggles and me not able to do anything." - Jeon Jungkook
"I almost didn't make it to BTS since I'm not a good dancer"- Jimin
"In the past, my body was quite large. People may not believe it but I had a really big frame so I worked really hard at exercising." - BTS' Suga
"We had a difficult time mentally at the start of 2018. We even talked disbanding while communicating with each other, and were almost separated " - BTS Jin
"I was a trainee for three years, and there were times when I wanted to quit because it was so hard. But I overcame it by thinking that I can't let go of my dream." - RM (Kim Namjoon)
"If I tell you about the darkness inside me, would you still look at me like a Sun?"- J-hope
