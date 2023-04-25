 MP: 13-year-old K-pop fan goes missing in Gwalior after mom's scolding, traced getting a BTS-styled makeover
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl who went missing after her mother's scolding, was traced getting a BTS-styled makeover in Gwalior on Monday. The girl had left the house on pretext of coaching classes on Sunday and when she did not return, her family filed a missing complaint.

The teenager is a fan of Korean pop band BTS and would even skip studies to watch videos of BTS bands throughout the day. When her mother scolded her, she left the house saying she was going to attend coaching classes on Sunday. When the girl did not return, her family filed a police complaint in Maharajpura police station on Monday.

CSP Maharajpura Ravi Bhadoria said that the teenager's route was traced with the help of CCTV camera footage and it was found she never turned up for coaching.

The further investigation revealed that the teen first went to a salon to get BTS-styled hair cut. She, then, went to a showroom and bought the band-inspired outfit.

After which, no clues have been found about the girl's whereabouts. Further investigation is underway.

