Caught on Cam: Gwalior girl invites stalker on pretext of date, beat him with shoe in public park

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A girl in Gwalior allegedly called her stalker in the park on pretext of a date and thrashed him with shoes on Tuesday. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

As per information, the accused man would repeatedly stalk her and call her and her sister to harass them. The girl tried to make him understand, but in vain. So, she decided to teach her a lesson. On Tuesday, she called the accused man to the Jhalkari Bai Park, located in front of Akashvani. As he reached there, the girl grabbed him by his collar and started beating him with her shoe.

In no time, a large crowd gathered there. And when she narrated her ordeal, the public, too, started beating him. Meanwhile, the university police also reached the spot, after which, the man was taken to the police station.