WATCH: Indore traffic police launches crackdown on bullet riders who modify silencer to emit 'firecracker-like noise'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police have launched a crackdown against the bullet riders who modify the silencers of their bikes to emit firecracker-like sound. The traffic police personnel have issued challans for such bullet riders.

Traffic Management, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Indore, Manish Kumar Agarwal gave directions to all officers and the team of traffic management police to do better traffic management work at the intersections and main roads of the city. He asked to take effective action against vehicles that emit noise, vehicles with non-standard number plates. Along with traffic management, effective action was taken by the traffic management police team against the irresponsible drivers who violated the traffic rules.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The vehicles with modified silencers were seized and fined and a summons fee was collected. Along with this, the traffic police has given a message to the drivers that, please be a responsible citizen, follow the traffic rules, drive carefully, be safe yourself and keep others safe.