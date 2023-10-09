Sony TV Clarifies After 'Fabricated' Kaun Banega Crorepati Video On MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Goes Viral |

A few days ago, a 'fake' video from Kaun Banega Crorepati was doing the rounds on the internet, in which it shows host Amitabh Bachchan asking a derogatory question about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Just a while back, Sony TV issued an official statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that the video was 'misleading.'

The statement read, "We have been alerted to the circulation of an unauthorised video from our show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. This video misleadingly overlays a fabricated voice-over of our host and presents distorted content. Upholding the show's integrity and our viewers' trust is paramount, and we are actively addressing this matter with the cybercrime cell. We strongly condemn such misinformation, urge our audience to be vigilant, and refrain from sharing unverified content."

Check it out:

Read Also Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Voice For 37th National Games Anthem

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video was shared by Indian National Congress member Ritu Choudhary on X with the caption, “What kind of a question is being asked in KBC? Is it true that Shivraj Singh ji is the announcement minister?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the viral video, Amitabh is seen asking a contestant, “Which of these chief ministers is called an announcement minister because of their fake announcements?" The other options included Manohar Lal Khattar, Yogi Adityanath, and Bhupendra Patel. The contestant chooses Shivraj.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)