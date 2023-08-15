 Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan To Shah Rukh Khan Fan, ‘Aap Kya Samajhti Hain…’
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan To Shah Rukh Khan Fan, ‘Aap Kya Samajhti Hain…’

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Amitabh Bachchan returns with the 15th season of the immensely popular quiz-based reality game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The grand premiere of the latest season unfolded on August 14, 2023, captivating the audience with Amitabh Bachchan's signature charm and wit.

Dressed in a sophisticated black suit, the megastar's magnetic presence once again rekindled the excitement among his fans.

article-image

BIG B'S FUNNY BANTER WITH SRK FAN

One memorable moment from an upcoming episode involves a light-hearted disagreement between the host and a contestant.

The contestant unabashedly professed her admiration for none other than Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. "Shah Rukh Ji mere bohot pasandida actor hain. Toh jab woh smile karte hain toh unke dimples aate hai aur fir hum sab bas aise flat ho jate hain," she shared.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his inimitable style, playfully responded, "Bach gaye, bach gaye, bach gaye, bahut bahut dhanayawad apka. Apko kya lagta hai ki humara koi fan nahi hai. Apki Mata ji humari fan hain, malum hai na apko."

This humorous exchange of Big B left the entire set into laughter. WATCH the promo of KBC 15 here:

article-image

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 15 PREMIERE

The show's 15th season presents a fresh start, resonating with a dynamic India, its ambitions, and the individuals striving to achieve their dreams. Sushmita Sahay from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, set a remarkable tone as the debut contestant.

A former squadron leader of the Indian Air Force and now a Senior Manager at a software company, Sahay demonstrated her expertise to secure an impressive prize of ₹12,50,000.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' is scheduled to air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV

article-image
