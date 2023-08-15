Amitabh Bachchan Says He Cried After Watching Abhishek's Ghoomer, Calls The Film 'Incredible'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan's latest film Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, the film also features Saiyami Kher in the lead role. Big B said he recently watched the film twice and was in tears from the 'very first frame'.

Sharing his review of Ghoomer, the megastar wrote, "Saw GHOOMER back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply INCREDIBLE .. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing .. the emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition."

Further praising the director, he wrote in his blog, "But it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game , but of the effect of family , of the Mother , of what middle India stands for in our lives .. it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us , in the simplest of manner , a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through."

Check his full post here:

In the film, Abhishek plays the role of Saiyami's coach. Ghoomer depicts the extraordinary journey of a cricketer (Saiyami) whose life meets tragedy with an accident that leaves her with only one hand.

Post the tragic and unexpected accident, Saiyami's character becomes a lefty and attempts to end her life, however, Abhishek's character helps her achieve her dreams.

Written and directed by R Balki, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 18. It also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment.