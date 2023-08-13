Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Film Gets Standing Ovation At IFFM 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023

R Balki's Ghoomer premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023 on Saturday night

The event was attended by the cast Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi

At the opening ceremony, Abhishek Bachchan, who plays Saiyami's coach int he film, said, "I am grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love."

He added, "This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it".

Saiyami, who plays a specially-abled cricketer in Ghoomer, looked ravishing in a blue gown

Angad Bedi looked dashing in an all-black outfit, and in the film, he plays Saiyami's lover

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was grace personified in a gorgeous saree

Ghoomer received a standing ovation post its premiere on the opening day of IFFM 2023

Kartik Aaryan too attended the opening ceremony and the premiere

Anurag Basu, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajshri Deshpande also attended the event

