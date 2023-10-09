Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Voice For 37th National Games Anthem |

This time an inspirational anthem will mesmerise at the Goa 37th National Games which is scheduled to take place from October 26th to November 9th. This anthem becomes more prominent because the actor of the millennium, the living legend Amitabh Bachchan has lent the voiceover for this anthem. The vibrant music of Samarpit Golani and the mesmerizing voice of Amitabh Bachchan will add oodles of magic to the theme song of the 37th National Games and ignite a patriotic feeling in every individual sportsman to shine and bring more medals for India.

On this, composer, Samarpit Golani elaborates, “I must confess Amit ji is really very professional. I had sent the narration on the mobile to him and we had fixed an appointment in the month of July, 2022. No sooner, myself and Mr. Govind Gaude, the Goa Sports Minister, reached his office Janak, Juhu. He handed over the pen drive and said, he had already recorded it, if at all I find any mistake, I may please refer it to him and he shall make the corrections.”

“I think, Bachchan Saab had recorded it early in the morning even before we could reach his office. Amitabh ji unhesitatingly told us this that he may be weak physically but he is young at handling his job efficiently. If at all we have something else for me please do let him know,” he adds.

The song's lyrics have a profound emotional impact and exude patriotism with inspirational lines to encourage people to accomplish something in life. Produced under the banner of Badi Picture Entertainment, the Theme song of 37th National Games has voice over by Amitabh Bachchan, sung by Swaroop Khan and Nandni Sharma and written by Sushil Kumar. Mixed by Vijay Dayal, the soundtrack is composed and arranged by Samarpit Golani.

The Olympic-style multisport event will witness participation from 28 states and 8 union territories and is scheduled to take place from October 26th to November 9th. Multiple venues throughout the state will host the various competitions, with cycling and golf being held in Delhi.