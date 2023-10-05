Amitabh Bachchan Confesses Failing In Physics: 'I Took BSc & Was Horrified, Tolerated It For 3 Years'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed he failed his Physics examination during BSc days. In one of the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Big B also revealed that he was horrified as he felt he took up the wrong subjects.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "I took BSc and I was so horrified. It wasn’t easy. I took the wrong subject. Somehow I tolerated it for three years. I used to mug up all the answers in two months."

He added, "At first, I even failed my Physics exam. Then I appeared again and cleared it."

Big B graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Kirori Mal College in the year 1962. After completing his education, he worked for a few years in a mining company in Kolkata.

He then shifted to Mumbai and made his acting debut with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. With his performances in superhit films over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry.

Big B's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in courtroom drama Section 84, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He is also busy with the shoot of the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Big B also has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has a special role in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath - Part 1. A few days back, the makers of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 welcomed Big B on board. The megastar will reunite with Rajinikanth on screen after a long gap of 32 years.