 Saira Banu Reveals Her Favourite Scene With Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna As Hera Pheri Clocks 47 Years
Saira Banu Reveals Her Favourite Scene With Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna As Hera Pheri Clocks 47 Years

Saira Banu Reveals Her Favourite Scene With Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna As Hera Pheri Clocks 47 Years

Saira Banu also shared a monochrome picture of herself with Vinod and Amitabh

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Saira Banu took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate the 47th anniversary of her film ‘Hera Pheri,’ reliving her experiences working alongside great actors Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The ‘Padosan’ actor a monochrome picture of herself with Vinod and Amitabh. She also posted short videos from the movie.

Along with the photos and videos she penned a lengthy note. She wrote, “It was a very happy and enjoyable time to have done ‘HERA PHERI.’ @amitabhbachchan Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna played crafty tricksters in the movie and I played a cunning female swindler. Director Prakash Mehra let the Three of us have a free hand at all the outrageously funny scenes. I had already done a lot of work with Vinod in films such as ‘PURAB AUR PASCHIM,’ ‘AAROP’, and ‘NEHLE PE DEHLA’ and with Amitabh in ‘ZAMEER.’”

“We had a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere and the Three of us would work at suggestions and improvisations to make the scenes riotously funny especially in the scenes where Vinod is constantly trying to tone down Amitabh from being overly romantic to the heroine. My own favourite scene is where I am rattling off in Marathi and Vinod is trying to curb Amitabh’s zealous attempts to sit next to me. Please see and enjoy these scenes. #47YearsToHeraPheri.”

‘Hera Pheri,’ a comedy film was released in 1976. It was directed by Prakash Mehra and featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Saira Banu, and Pran.

article-image

The story revolves around two friends, Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ajay (Vinod Khanna), who struggle to make a living in the city. They decide to masquerade as detectives to earn money but end up getting involved in a real crime. The film follows their misadventures as they try to solve the case and deal with the various eccentric characters they encounter along the way.

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on July 7 of this year on the death anniversary of the late actor and her husband Dilip Kumar.

article-image

