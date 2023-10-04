Levy ₹10 Lakh Fine On Big B For Misleading Advert: CAIT | File pic

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has filed a complaint with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) of the ministry of consumer affairs, demanding urgent action against Amitabh Bachchan and Flipkart for a “misleading” advertisement against small retailers.

The CAIT demand has come under section 2 (47) of the Consumer Protection Act, which deals with unfair trade practices, misleading advertisements, and false and misleading facts.

CAIT complaint

In the complaint, CAIT National President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that Flipkart, acting through Amitabh Bachchan (endorser), has misled the public regarding the price at which mobile phones are being made available by sellers/suppliers in the smartphone market of India.

Flipkart's misleading ad

As per rule 4 of the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, Flipkart's advert is misleading because it doesn’t contain truthful and honest representation, and is wholly incorrect, malicious, misleading, and manipulative, read the complaint.

Bhartia and Khandelwal have demanded that the CCPA should pass directions to Flipkart to immediately suspend this advertisement and also penalise the portal. Averring that Bacchan had misled the people, the duo said that a fine of ₹10 lakh should be levied on the actor as per section 89 of the Act.

