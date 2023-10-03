Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite With Rajinikanth After 32 Years For Thalaivar 170

File photo of cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth |

The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 170 welcomed megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board. The announcement was made on Tuesday (October 3) on the official social media account of the film's production house.

With this, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will reunite on screen after a gap of 32 years. They were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum.

"Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan," Lyca Productions wrote on their official X account along with Big B's photo.

Thalaivar 170 also stars Fahadh Faasil and RanaDaggubati. Since it is Rajinikanth's 170th project, the film has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 by the makers.

According to several media reports, the film went will go on floors soon. It will be an entertainer with a social message.

Earlier today, Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram. He told reporters, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet."

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film which will also star Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in Jailer with was a box office success. It hit the big screens on August 10.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for courtroom drama Section 84, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He is also busy with the shoot of the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Big B also has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has a special role in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath - Part 1.