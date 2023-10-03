Rajinikanth Drops Hints About Plot Of His 170th Film: 'Huge Entertainer With Social Message'

Cinema icon Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he will soon start shooting for his 170th movie, which will be an entertainer with a social message.

The currently untitled film, to be backed by Lyca Productions, was announced in March. It will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame.

"I'm doing my 170th flim with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old actor told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.

"I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet," Rajinikanth said.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the Tamil film, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati will star alongside Rajinikanth in the movie, Lyca Productions announced on microblogging site X on Tuesday. The cast also includes Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in "Jailer", directed by Nelson. The film, which was released in August, has emerged as a box office success.

The veteran actor said the film has been a "victory beyond expectations."

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam".

