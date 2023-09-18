Jailer Villain Vinayakan Dismisses Rumours Of Receiving Only ₹35 Lakh For The Rajinikanth-Starrer

Actor Vinayakan played the fierce antagonist in Rajinikanth's latest release, Jailer, and he was lauded for the role. However, several reports had gone viral claiming that he received a meagre Rs 35 lakh for his part in the big-budget film, and this did not go down well with movie-lovers, who felt that the actor did not get his fair due.

Netizens stated that the actor should have received more for his role in Jailer and that his fee was terribly low compared to that of Rajinikanth.

And now, Vinayakan has finally broken his silence on the discussion around his remuneration and has made some revelations about the same.

Vinayakan on his fee for Jailer

During a recent interaction, Vinayakan put an end to rumours of getting only Rs 35 lakh as his fee for Jailer.

He went on to say that he, in fact, received three times the amount and that is exactly what he had asked for. "The 35 lakh rumour was the work of certain mischief-makers back home. In any case, I received much more than that," he said.

He went on to state that he was "treated like royalty on the sets" of Jailer and was compensated well, so there was no point of the entire discussion going on on social media.

Vinayakan also revealed that this was the first time in his career that he played a character for such a long time. He said that he had to stay in the character of Varma, the antagonist, for a year, and due to that, he could not accept the role of Captain Miller.

About Jailer

Meanwhile, Jailer marked Rajinikanth's return to the silver screens after two long years, and the film has emerged to be a blockbuster.

The action-packed entertainer also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi. Not just that, but the film also boasted of cameos by Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer hit the silver screens on August 10, and it has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

