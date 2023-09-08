 Jailer Actor Marimuthu Dies Of A Heart Attack While Dubbing For Tamil TV Serial
Marimuthu is known for his work in films like Vikram, Aarohanam, Yuddham Sei, and Marudhu among others.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Chennai: Well-known Tamil actor-director, G Marimuthu, died here on Friday following cardiac arrest, the South Indian Artists Association said. Condolences poured in for the 57-year-old actor.

"Director and actor G Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital," Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) said in a social media post.

He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital.

Marimuthu has directed two films--'Kannum Kannum' and 'Pulivaal,' starring well-known actor Prasanna in both movies.

"Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip," Prasanna said on a post in X.

Marimuthu had of late taken to acting and was seen in a number of movies and tele-serials.

Sun Pictures, actors Radhikaa Sarathkumar, M Sasikumar and Arun Vijay among others condoled his death.

