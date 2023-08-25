 Marathi Actor Milind Safai Dies Due To Cancer At 53
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Marathi actor Milind Safai passed away on Friday (August 25) after a long battle with cancer. He was 53.

The actor breathed his last around 10:45 am. Actor Jaywant Wadkar took to his official social media account to mourn Milind Safai's demise. Soon after he shared the news of the actor's demise, fans flooded the comments section with condolences.

Details about his funeral are not known yet.

Milind Safai is best known for working in the Marathi television serial 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte'.

He has also been a part of films like Makeup, Thank U Vitthala, Poshter Boyz, Chadi Lage Cham Cham, Premachi Goshta and Target, B Positive among others.

On August 24, renowned veteran Marathi actress Seema Deo, breathed her last in Mumbai. She was battling with Alzheimer's for a long time now, and she succumbed to it on Friday. She is survived by her sons Abhinay Deo and Ajinkya Deo.

Seema was the wife of veteran actor Ramesh Deo, who passed away in February 2022. Her last rites were held at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening.

