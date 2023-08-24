Seema Deo Funeral: Sons Abhinay & Ajinkya Bid Emotional Farewell; Jaaved Jaaferi & Others Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
Dressed in a white shirt, Jaaved Jaaferi arrived at the last rites of Ramesh Deo's wife, Seema Deo, who passed away at the age of 83 today.
Television actress Nehha Pendse arrived at Seema Deo's funeral to pay her respects to the veteran actress.
Seema Deo, who acted in over 80 Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at her Bandra home. Ramesh Deo, her husband, was also a veteran of Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away in 2022 at the age of 93.
Seema Deo's sons, Abhinay Deo and Ajinkya Deo, bid an emotional goodbye to their mother. She had been battling Alzheimer's disease.
Seema Deo was recognised for her roles in films like Rajesh Khanna's Anand, Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri's Koshish, and Anupam Kher and Rekha's Sansar, among others.
Abhinay Deo is a well-known director known for Delhi Belly and Force. While Ajinkya Deo has featured in films such as Sansaar, Indrajeet and Aan: Men at Work.
Ramesh Deo tied the knot with Seema Deo in 1960.
