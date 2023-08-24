Amitabh Bachchan's Anand Co-Star Seema Deo Dies At 81 In Mumbai

Renowned veteran actress Seema Deo, who was a legend in Marathi cinema and was a part of several Hindi films as well, breathed her last in Mumbai on Thursday morning. She was battling with Alzheimer's for a long time now, and she succumbed to it on August 24, her son Abhinay Deo confirmed.

Seema was aged 81 at the time of her death.

She is survived by her sons Abhinay Deo and Ajinkya Deo.

Seema Deo passes away

Seema was the wife of veteran actor Ramesh Deo, who passed away in February 2022.

On Thursday morning, her son Abhinay informed that she breathed her last at his residence, situated in Bandra suburb of Mumbai.

Abhinay told PTI, "She passed away at 8.30-9 am at her residence in Bandra due to old age. She had been withdrawn completely, and eventually it is just old age. Alzheimer's is such a thing that you stop figuring out how to function. She had dementia leading up to Alzheimer's and she was suffering from it for over three years."

"There's no specific reason (for her death). Due to Alzheimer's and dementia, the person forgets how to walk. The muscle memory starts coming down and one by one, the organs start shutting down," he said.

Her last rites will be held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Thursday.

About Seema Deo

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Seema ventured into acting at a young age, and her career spanning over five decades, she starred in more than 80 films, both in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

She got married to actor Ramesh Deo in 1963, and they lived together until he passed away in 2022.

Seema starred in some of the most popular Hindi films including 'Anand', 'Kora Kagaz', 'Naseeb Apna Apna', and 'Saraswatichandra', among others. She worked with the biggest of Bollywood superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar.

The veteran actress revolutionised Marathi cinema and in 2017, she said at an event that she owed her entire career to her "guru", the National Award-winning actor Raja Paranjape.