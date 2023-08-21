Pankaj Tripathi's Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari Dies At 99 In Bihar

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away in Bihar on Monday August 21. He was 99.

The actor, who was last seen on the big screens in OMG 2, is on his way to his village Gopalganj, Bihar, for the last rites of his father.

The official statement released by Pankaj Tripathi's family read, "It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family."

In one of his interviews in 2020, Pankaj Tripathi had said that his father had not seen any of his film in theatre until then. He had also revealed that he does not like watching TV.

"Mirzapur series kya hai, unhe idea bhi nahi hoga. Unhe pata hai main filmein karta hun. Main jaata hun toh bas itna poochte hai, ‘Tumhara sab theek hai na?’ toh main bol deta hun, haan sab theek hai. Toh unhe kuch zyada idea nahi hai, aaj tak unhone meri koi film theatre mein nahi dekhe hai," he told Spotboye.

"Maine bahut baar insist kiya ki main TV lagwa deta hun, kam se kam meri filmein dekh lena but dono maa aur babu ji ne bola nahi chahiye," he had added.

