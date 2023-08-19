FPJ Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi Was Scared Of THIS Thing When Akshay Kumar Offered Him OMG 2

Pankaj Tripathi |

Pankaj Tripathi is currently seen as Kanti Sharan Mudgal alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam Dhar in OMG 2. Directed by Amit Rai, the film is currently running to packed cinema halls. The Free Press Journal caught up with Pankaj for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

What was your first reaction when the script came to you?

I was given the narration in the presence of director Amit Rai, Dr (Chandraprakash) Dwivedi and Akshay Kumar. Amit started off but then Akshay took over it. He knew the whole script by heart. I would like to give him credit to choose a script like this for himself and choosing me for a role. I usually face difficulties in learning long lines and considering this was a courtroom drama, I was concerned but he convinced me to say yes.

Are you happy with the final cut of the film?

The film has come out well. I am a law abiding citizen of this country alongside being a sensitive artiste. I didn’t know why everyone made so much noise about the subject even without watching it. The censor board comes much later but prior to that, I myself am a self-censored actor. As an actor, I had never hurt anyone’s sentiments intentionally through my work and will never do. Amit has written a well researched script. He himself is a big devotee of Lord Shiva.

Do you feel that doing the sequel of a successful franchise is a safe bet?

I don’t agree. For me, it all comes down to a good script. If it excites me, I do it and then no other aspect matters to me. I didn’t even see the first OMG. I also don’t take any pressure of the recall value. OMG 2 is an original film for me.

What were some of the challenges you faced while playing your character?

My character in the film isn’t a professional lawyer, whereas in Criminal Justice, I practised law professionally. It so happens in the film that I didn’t get any lawyer to fight my son’s case hence I have to do it on my own. From start to end, you will see a growth in my character. I also had to create some humour since he isn’t aware of the judicial system.

Your roles always have a bit of humour in them. How integral is it for your craft?

I feel if I am able to give a good laugh or a smile on the audience’s face then they would believe in my character and the intent behind them. Humour actually keeps the focus of the audience intact. I try not to go over the top as people can catch you when you force yourself to do something. The only motive is to entertain people.

Do you wish to take a break from work sometime soon?

I can do maximum five to six projects in a year. My wife complains that I never stay at home. I also want a break since I have been working non-stop. I want to be selective in the coming year. I also want to take care of my health. I need a gap of a few days between two projects. My next months will be disciplined since my next release is Fukrey 3 on December 1.