Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar Gets Mother Married For 2nd Time: 'Never Realised You Have A Life Beyond Your Kids'

Actor Siddharth Chandekar, who is one of the most popular names when it comes to the Marathi film industry, recently got his mother married for the second time. He won the hearts of netizens with his gesture and what caught everyone's eyes was the emotional yet hardhitting note which he penned for his mother.

On Wednesday, Siddharth took to his Instagram handle to announce the second marriage of his mother, Seema Chandekar.

He shared a picture of his mother with her life partner and along with that, penned a heartfelt note for her, congratulating her for her "second innings".

Siddharth's note for his mother

"Happy second innings Aai! I never realised that you also needed a partner, that you have a life beyond your children, and that you too should have a world only for yourself. For how long will you continue to be alone?" he wrote.

He went on to say, "You cared for everyone until now, and now it's about time that you care about yourself and your new partner. Your kids will always be by your side."

"You organised my wedding in a grand manner, and now it's my turn to do the same. The most beautiful wedding of my life is that of my mother! I love you Aai! Happy married life," he concluded.

As soon as he shared the post, netizens showered their love on the newly-married couple and also lauded Siddharth for his loving gesture towards his mother.

"So heartwarming! This will inspire many. So proud of you," a user wrote, while another commented, "She deserves all the happiness in the world! Congratulations Seema kaku!"

About Siddharth Chandekar

On the work front, Siddharth has quite some popular films to his credit, including 'Zenda', 'Classmates', and 'Balgandharva', among others.

He also stars in the show 'Jeevlaga', opposite Madhura Deshpande, Swapnil Joshi, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others.

Besides, Siddharth recently starred in the web show 'City Of Dreams', helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

