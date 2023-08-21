 Sonam Kapoor Performs Puja On Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Anand Ahuja, Shares Unseen PHOTOS
Here's how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's first birthday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Sonam Kapoor Performs Puja On Son Vayu's 1st Birthday With Anand Ahuja, Shares Unseen PHOTOS | Photo Via Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, turned one recently. Just a while back, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaactress took to her social media handle and shared unseen pictures from Vayu's first birthday celebrations, in which she mentioned that they did a 'lovely' puja and ate lunch with family.

Sonam captioned the photos, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you." The photo also features Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Priya Ahuja, and Anant Ahuja, among others.

Check it out:

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, last year, in Mumbai.

On the work front, the Veere Di Wedding actress was last seen in Blind. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters and was released on an OTT platform. This also marked Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, which was once remade in Tamil as Netrikkann starring Nayanthara in the lead.

