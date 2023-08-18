Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Inspired By Anil Kapoor For THIS Reason, 'Each Day My Father Is Excited Like It's His First Day At Work!'

Pic: Instagram/anilskapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is making her return to movies after her pregnancy. She reveals that she is inspired by her father, Anil Kapoor, who is still as motivated to work even after acting in films for such a long time.

Sonam says, “There is so much to learn from my dad. He is my inspiration, my main motivator. He has been working for almost five decades now and yet, each day he is excited like it is his first day at work! I wish I can always be like him because even I want to work for as long as I can too.”

She adds, “My father has set the benchmark too high for his children as well as fellow actors in the industry with his dedication to the craft, fitness as well as the desire to entertain people for as long as he can. I also want to work and keep doing interesting and diverse work always! Once an actor, always an actor, they say. Being on set is my happy place. Being in front of the camera is pure joy.”

Sonam has two big projects that will go on floors next year which will mark her much-awaited comeback to the cinemas.

Sonam shares, “I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again after my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward."

She concludes, “I’m scheduling my life in such a way that I can work on two projects year on year and keep being an actor! I think I’m in this headspace and confident to pull this off because I have seen my father do it for so many years, balancing work and family beautifully.”

