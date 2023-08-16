Sonam Kapoor's Cryptic Post After Rana Daggubati Apologises For Recent Remarks About 'Wasting Time' On Sets |

After Rana Daggubati apologised to actress Sonam Kapoor after saying she "wasted" actor Dulquer Salmaan's time with the 2019 dud 'The Zoya Factor', Sonam took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post aided by former First Lady of the United States, Eleanor Roosevelt's quote. Sonam wrote, “Just a little something I’d like some people to know… especially when discussing things about people that are made up.” The quote states: “Small minds discuss people; average minds discuss events, great minds discuss ideas.”

It all started after Rana, during an event in Hyderabad for King Of Kotha promotions, said that a 'Bollywood heroine' wasted actor Dulquer Salmaan's time on sets of a film. While he did not name Sonam, netizens speculated that it was her.

Rana had said: "Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He's doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer."

He added: "While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots' quality, frustrating those on set."

"Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment."

As the remarks went viral, with netizens spewing hate against Sonam, Rana came out with a clarification saying that he is "genuinely troubled by the negativity."

"I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted," he said.

He added: "I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

The Zoya Factor was based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role. The novel revolves around a Rajput girl -- Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. It has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.