 Sonam Kapoor Struggles To Get Out Of Car Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains, Video Goes Viral
Sonam Kapoor Struggles To Get Out Of Car Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains, Video Goes Viral

Sonam is seen spending most of her time in UK with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja, and she was recently in Mumbai for a couple of days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who spends most of her time in UK with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja, was recently in Mumbai for a couple of days. However, her Mumbai visit got hampered with the incessant rains lashing the city, and on her way back, she was spotted struggling against the same.

Sonam jetted out of Mumbai on Wednesday night as heavy rains kept pounding the city.

She made a rare appearance at the airport, leaving her fans and the paparazzi all excited to catch one glimpse of the fashionista.

article-image

Sonam Kapoor struggles against Mumbai rains

Sonam reached the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening and she was seen trying to get out of her car, braving the rains and the storm that the weather had unleashed in the area.

In a video which is now going viral, the actress can be seen clearly struggling to get out of her car. She stepped out of her car as a member from her team tried to shield her with an umbrella. However, she was seen going back inside, waiting for a few minutes, and stepping out once again, before quickly making her way inside the airport.

Sonam, who is known for her out-of-the-box fashion, was seen dressed in bright orange overalls with a matching jacket. She paired her outfit with white sneakers and a white cap.

article-image

Sonam Kapoor's latest projects

Meanwhile, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind', which also marked her OTT debut. In the film, she essayed the role of a visually-challenged woman, trying to reach her goal despite her struggles.

Sonam currently has her hands full with mommy duties as she prefers to spend most of her time with her son, Vayu. The actress often drops cute pictures and videos of the little one on her social media and keeps her fans engaged.

article-image

