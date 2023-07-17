Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor & Others Attend Wimbledon Championship In London

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the Wimbledon finals at the All-England Club in London on July 16

Aamir Khan was seen posing with his kids during the match

Several pictures of Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas have also gone viral

Sonam attended the tennis championship with her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja

Veteran actress Neena Gupta was also at the All-England Club with her husband Vivek Mehra

Actress Vidya Balan showcased her love for tennis by attending the match and extending her support to Ons Jabeur

Lara Dutta's daughter was also seen posing for a picture during the match

