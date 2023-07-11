THIS Is What Purab Kohli Has To Say About Blind Being A Female Oriented Film Led By Sonam Kapoor

pic: Instagram/Purab Kohli

Known for his most unconventional choices in the past, actor Purab Kohli plays a psychopath in Shome Makhija’s Blind, which is an official remake of a Korean film under the same title. The film released on an OTT platform on July 7. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What made you say yes to the project since it’s an official remake in Hindi?

I have known the director, Shome Makhija, for many years; since the time he wasn’t an accomplished filmmaker. I wanted to be a part of his first film. Sujoy Ghosh was on board too and I have been working with his gang for quite some time now. It was nice to be in a setting like this.

Go on…

Not many actors want to delve into such roles. Even I thought about whether I should play such a dark character or not. Then I thought, why not? I am glad that it has come out pretty well.

Despite having a primary role in Blind, eventually it was marketed on Sonam Kapoor’s name. How does that feel?

It is very satisfying to share a poster with Sonam Kapoor. She has a huge fan following in this country so an actor like me does get some attention. Audiences have never really jumped to see my films, now at least with her in the film, they noticed me too. You need someone to ride on.

Do you think that doing a remake is a saving grace?

There are so many distribution spaces and everyone needs content. To fulfil the demand for content, it is hard to create new stuff. Funnily, you will find all aspects of storytelling of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata in every project. Everything is a rehash of something.

How do you react when people call you an underrated actor?

I feel the media should ask those people who say those things. I don’t like to shout about the work that I am doing. I also don’t live in Mumbai any more. I feel if you are part of a certain project, a lot of people see you. We, as a country, produce so much content for several mediums, one has to look for work the way they like. I was shooting recently somewhere and the amount of people pouring love for Out of Love was unbelievable.

Do you feel OTT is a more liberal medium than films for creators?

OTT has not only upped the game for actors but also for writers, directors and so on. There are so many opportunities for many talents to showcase their work. Some are doing great work, some are not but it is an exciting time for all of us.