Angad Bedi Lashes Out On Casting Directors: When R Balki Can See Me Doing Romance in Lust Stories 2, Then Why Can’t They?

Angad Bedi is currently seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in R Balki’s segment Made For Each Other in Lust Stories 2. He is also working with the director in Ghoomer. The Free Press journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Why don’t we see you doing more work?

I feel the media should ask this question to the casting directors. How come R Balki can imagine me for a love story and can see me doing a romantic role and nobody else? When one of the finest and biggest directors of India can think of me like this and others don’t, then what should I say? If people see my Instagram account, they will agree that no one can romance like me. I am also doing romance with Saiyami Kher in Balki’s next Ghoomer.

What was your first reaction when Lust Stories 2 was offered to you?

I loved it. I feel this is the most sensitive and funny way to tell how a couple should be. The grandmother is the narrator of the story and how she weaves the whole plot together is so fascinating. It talked about how important the sexual chemistry between the couple is. The way Mount Fuji has been used alongside other connotations is just funny. The grammar of the film is beautiful.

As an actor, I want to entertain people and this is why I am here in the entertainment industry. As a viewer, I myself don’t enjoy sad, aggressive or depressing roles on screen. Love is a beautiful language and Made For Each Other is a great take on how a modern couple should be keeping traditional values intact. I believe our film is the only family film in the entire lust stories anthology.

What was Neha Dhupia’s reaction to it?

She was the part of the first one that Karan Johar directed. She loved my story. She and I both felt that the message of Balki’s film is brilliant. I feel, at times, grandparents are the most forward people. It is the misfortune of our generation that we don’t discuss much with them. I want to give the entire credit to Balki sir and the writer Rishi Virmani.

After Lust Stories 2, you are also doing another project with Mrunal. How is your camaraderie with her?

She is lovely and a wonderful actor. She has all the aspects to be a superstar. She is big down South and I am glad that she is getting her credit in Hindi industry too. I am happy that people are liking our chemistry in Lust Stories 2. I can’t speak up much about Nani 30, let the producers announce. I just wish to crack the hat-trick with her now (laughs).

As an actor, is it a very satisfying time for you?

I feel it’s a double-edged sword. I am a sucker of big screen movies. I want to see myself a lot more there. I have always been inclined towards commercial cinema. I love the grandeur of Ali Abbas Zafar and Karan Johar’s cinema but yes, OTT has opened a lot of doors for everyone. I have got a lot of love for Inside Edge, Mum Bhai, etc.