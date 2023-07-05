 Angad Bedi Expresses Desire To Romance 64-Year-Old Neena Gupta On Screen: 'She Is Very Underrated'
Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta were seen together in Lust Stories 2

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Actor Angad Bedi who is being praised for his performance in 'Lust Stories 2' expressed his desire to romance veteran actor Neena Gupta on screen.

The actor recently revealed how he would love to romance her onscreen for any project. Having spent a lot of time with Neena, Angad is totally impressed by the way the veteran actor takes her roles. Angad has also expressed his desire to play a romantic role opposite her onscreen someday.

Anagad said in the statement, "Neena Gupta is an amazing actor. She has this effortless way of playing her characters, which is a lesson for many actors. In Lust Stories 2, we have a different relationship, but someday I would love to romance her onscreen for any project. I am sure it won't be your regular romantic story so I am looking forward to any such project. I have watched many of her older projects and I feel she is one of the very underrated actors we have in the industry who is slowly getting her due credit."

Helmed by R Balki, the movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Angad's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta's character as the grandmother highlighting the film's compelling narrative. Neena suggested a young couple, played by Angad and Mrunal, go on a 'test drive' for sexual compatibility.

'Lust Stories 2' is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh.

The cast also includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

'Lust Stories 2' is streaming on Netflix from June 29.

