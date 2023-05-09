Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's love story in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary on May 10

The couple reportedly met at a friend's party and their friendship turned into a close bond and they surprised their fans with their hush-hush wedding at a Gurudwara in 2018

Their daughter Mehr was born in November 2018, just a few months after Neha and Angad's wedding

They were blessed with a baby boy in October 2021

The couple often treats their fans with adorable family pictures and videos

Neha is two years older than Angad

They share a close bond and have carried forward their relationship with maturity, trust and care

It is said that Angad saw Neha in a gym when she was 20 but at that time they hardly knew each other

When they both met, Neha was already dating someone else but there was an instant connection between them

After Neha's breakup, Angad supported her and she relied on him a lot

