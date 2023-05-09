Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's love story in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary on May 10
The couple reportedly met at a friend's party and their friendship turned into a close bond and they surprised their fans with their hush-hush wedding at a Gurudwara in 2018
Their daughter Mehr was born in November 2018, just a few months after Neha and Angad's wedding
They were blessed with a baby boy in October 2021
The couple often treats their fans with adorable family pictures and videos
Neha is two years older than Angad
They share a close bond and have carried forward their relationship with maturity, trust and care
It is said that Angad saw Neha in a gym when she was 20 but at that time they hardly knew each other
When they both met, Neha was already dating someone else but there was an instant connection between them
After Neha's breakup, Angad supported her and she relied on him a lot
