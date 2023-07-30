Sonam Kapoor's Mushy Birthday Wish For Anand Ahuja With UNSEEN Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja turned a year older on July 29
The actress wished him with a heartfelt note on Instagram
She also shared his unseen pictures with his family
"Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man," she wrote
She went on to say, "Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually."
Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai
The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022
Sonam and Anand currently reside in the UK, and the latter also has a house in Delhi
Thanks For Reading!