Sonam Kapoor's Mushy Birthday Wish For Anand Ahuja With UNSEEN Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja turned a year older on July 29

The actress wished him with a heartfelt note on Instagram

She also shared his unseen pictures with his family

"Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man," she wrote

She went on to say, "Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022

Sonam and Anand currently reside in the UK, and the latter also has a house in Delhi

