Sonam Kapoor Ahuja REVEALS why she wishes to do two films annually

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja | Pic: Instagram/sonamkapoor

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is set to return to the movies after her pregnancy and she wants to do two projects year on year! Sonam, who has been a part of many successful films like Neerja and Raanjhanaa, wants to pick commercial, family entertainers for her comeback to the cinemas.

Sonam says, “I have always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to the cinemas post pregnancy, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us.”

Sonam adds, “I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining and engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community.”

Sonam reveals she became an actor to entertain audiences with films that can be viewed and enjoyed by all audience segments. She explains, “I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of.”

She concludes, “So, for me, commercial films, family entertainers are films that have always been my preferred choice. As I return to the cinemas, I wish to do more such films that are hopefully loved by everyone.”

Sonam already has two projects under her belt that are slated to start in 2024 as she makes her big comeback.

