Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday: 10 Times The Actress Set Fashion Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

On her birthday- June 9- let us take you through 10 iconic fashion ideas Sonam gave to the fashionistas in the country

Sonam is known for her iconic fashion statements. Whether its ethnic or western, she experiments well with both and always bring out the best

Whether its summer or winter, Kapoor knows how to shine bright in all seasons

The 38- year old actress looks dreamy in this pearl white Sari which she paired with an equally pretty drape and pearl jewelry

Vibrant and fun like the sun, this outfit immediately captures anybody's unwavering attention

And she was all yellow

A bold look with just the right amount of eccentricity

What is better that an elaborate cherry red dress! Sonam slays the look with grace

This picture during her days of pregnancy, shows the diva she is in all its truth

Charming like a queen in this traditionally soft but bold look.

