Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday: 10 Times The Actress Set Fashion Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
On her birthday- June 9- let us take you through 10 iconic fashion ideas Sonam gave to the fashionistas in the country
Sonam is known for her iconic fashion statements. Whether its ethnic or western, she experiments well with both and always bring out the best
Whether its summer or winter, Kapoor knows how to shine bright in all seasons
The 38- year old actress looks dreamy in this pearl white Sari which she paired with an equally pretty drape and pearl jewelry
Vibrant and fun like the sun, this outfit immediately captures anybody's unwavering attention
And she was all yellow
A bold look with just the right amount of eccentricity
What is better that an elaborate cherry red dress! Sonam slays the look with grace
This picture during her days of pregnancy, shows the diva she is in all its truth
Charming like a queen in this traditionally soft but bold look.
