Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's ₹173 crore Delhi bungalow: From royal bedroom to plush lawn

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja often give a sneak peek into their luxurious Delhi bungalow

Anand is based in Delhi and owns a Rs 173 crore mansion in the national capital

Reportedly, Anand's father bought the bungalow on Prithviraj Road in 2015. The house initially belonged to Om Arora, the owner of Variety Book Depot

Spread over 28,530 sq. ft, Sonam’s Delhi mansion is also called the Sher Mukhi bungalow

Sonam had once shared pictures from her mansion on Instagram. Their royal bedroom is a vision in white

The couple has a separate section for books

The grand living room is beautifully decorated with a centerpiece bouquet, chandelier and huge paintings on the walls

The kitchen is made with glass shelves, brown cabinets and granite counters in shades of chestnut and black

The dining area also has real plants and painting on the walls

One of the pictures from the dining area shows wooden chairs, and silver plates with the table beautifully decorated with fresh flowers

The living area gives a beautiful view to the lawn

The mansion is nothing less than a dream

