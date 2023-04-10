Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's ₹173 crore Delhi bungalow: From royal bedroom to plush lawn

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja often give a sneak peek into their luxurious Delhi bungalow
Anand is based in Delhi and owns a Rs 173 crore mansion in the national capital
Reportedly, Anand's father bought the bungalow on Prithviraj Road in 2015. The house initially belonged to Om Arora, the owner of Variety Book Depot
Spread over 28,530 sq. ft, Sonam’s Delhi mansion is also called the Sher Mukhi bungalow
Sonam had once shared pictures from her mansion on Instagram. Their royal bedroom is a vision in white
The couple has a separate section for books
The grand living room is beautifully decorated with a centerpiece bouquet, chandelier and huge paintings on the walls
The kitchen is made with glass shelves, brown cabinets and granite counters in shades of chestnut and black
The dining area also has real plants and painting on the walls
One of the pictures from the dining area shows wooden chairs, and silver plates with the table beautifully decorated with fresh flowers
The living area gives a beautiful view to the lawn
The mansion is nothing less than a dream
