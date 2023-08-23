Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar's Photos With His Mother Who Remarried

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar got his mother Seema Chandekar married for the second time recently. He shared the news on his official social media account with wedding pictures
Seema is also an actress. She played the role of Siddharth's mother in the Marathi TV show Jeevlaga. The show also starred Madhura Deshpande, Amruta Khanvilkar and Swapnil Joshi among others
On August 23, Siddharth also penned a heartfelt note of his mother and wished her a happy married life
He wrote on Instagram, "I never realised that you also needed a partner, that you have a life beyond your children, and that you too should have a world only for yourself. For how long will you continue to be alone?"
Siddharth added, "You organised my wedding in a grand manner, and now it's my turn to do the same. The most beautiful wedding of my life is that of my mother! I love you Aai! Happy married life"
Siddharth is quite close to his mother. He uses his mother's name as his middle name
Siddharth recently starred in the Hindi web show City Of Dreams which was directed by Nagesh Kukunoor
Thanks For Reading!